Safety Day with Jackson Fire Rescue

Jackson Fire Rescue is hosting Safety Day tomorrow from 10 am to noon. Kids will get a chance to crawl through a hay maze, spray water, tour the station, visit the smoke house, and much more. Car seat technicians will be there to answer any questions you might have about child safety seats. Fire fighters will be available to help teach about fire safety and answer questions about how to keep your family safe. This is a free event, but they will accept donations for the Jackson Fire 9/11 Memorial.

