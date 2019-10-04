Social media posts play out in Scott County discrimination case

An attorney for Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury wants a judge to prevent a plaintiff’s lawyer in a sex discrimination case from asking questions about sexist and vulgar Facebook posts shared by the county’s presiding commissioner. In a motion for a protective order, defense attorney Bradley Hansmann wrote the social media posts are “neither relevant nor material to the litigation.” The plaintiff’s attorney, J.P. Clubb, wrote Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck that “disgusting, misogynistic and racist Facebook posts” are relevant to the lawsuit. The suit claims Drury violated the Missouri Human Rights Act by removing former jail administrator Tina Kolwyck from her position and replacing her with a male deputy who had no experience in jail administration. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

