Donate blood with the Red Cross to help those fighting cancer

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer. Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. As a thank-you, those who give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org for upcoming opportunities or more information.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:

IL

Cairo

10/21/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bunge North America, 203 34th Street

10/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cairo High School, 4201 Sycamore Avenue

Christopher

10/31/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Christopher High School, 1 Bearcat Drive West Frankfort

10/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Frankfort Community High School, 601 East Main Street

Zeigler

10/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Zeigler Royalton High School, 4989 State Highway 148 North Carbondale

10/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southern Illinois University Homecoming Student Center, Southern Illinois University, Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive

10/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., SIU Credit Union, 395 Giant City Road

10/25/2019: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hindu Temple and Cultural Society of Southern Illinois, 1209 East Walnut St

10/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Center for Medical Arts, 2601 West Main

Elkville

10/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Elverado HS-Elkville, 514 South 6th Street

Murphysboro

10/18/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., CCC Life Center, 805 North 16th Street

Mount Vernon

10/26/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Family Video, 2629 Broadway

10/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

Texico

10/24/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

Pinckneyville

10/24/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Pinckneyville High School, 600 East Water

Anna

10/30/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, 608 South Main Street

Dongola

10/18/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dongola Unit School District # 66, 1000 High Street

Wolf Lake

10/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shawnee High School, 3365 State Route 3 North

Carterville

10/17/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Road

Herrin

10/30/2019: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Herrin Church of Christ, 3101 South Park Avenue

Marion

10/31/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marion Ford, 1910 West Coolidge Avenue

——————-

MO

Broseley

10/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Twin Rivers High School, 9261 Highway 51

Poplar Bluff

10/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Black River Medical Center, 217 Physicians Park Drive

10/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 5th and North Main

Cape Girardeau

10/16/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/17/2019: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Southeast Health, 1701 Lacey Street

10/17/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southeast Health, 1701 Lacey Street

10/18/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/21/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/22/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/23/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Notre Dame High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive

10/23/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/25/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/28/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School – Cape, 55 North Pacific

10/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Park Mall Room 225, 3049 William Street

10/29/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/29/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers

10/30/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

10/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St Francis Drive

10/31/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri State University – Clerical & Technical Staff Dempster Hall Atrium, One University Plaza

Ironton

10/29/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, 1500 North Highway 21 Viburnum

10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Viburnum High School, Highway 49

Gideon

10/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gideon School District, 400 North Main Street Risco

10/23/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Risco High School, 101 Locust Street

Caruthersville

10/21/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Caruthersville Elementary School, Caruthersville Elementary School, 900 Washington Avenue

Cooter

10/17/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cooter High School, 1867 State Highway E Steele

10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Pemiscot County High School, 611 Beasley Road

Perryville

10/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Southeast Missouri State University, 108 South Progress Drive

Doniphan

10/22/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut

Sikeston

10/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Missouri Delta Medical Center, 1008 North Main

10/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., B97.9, 101 Industrial Drive

Dexter

10/24/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Stoddard County Ambulance District, 501 West Business Highway 60

10/29/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 501 South Walnut

Piedmont

10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clearwater High School – Middle School, Highway 34 East