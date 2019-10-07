Donate blood with the Red Cross to help those fighting cancer
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer. Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. As a thank-you, those who give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org for upcoming opportunities or more information.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:
IL
Cairo
10/21/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bunge North America, 203 34th Street
10/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cairo High School, 4201 Sycamore Avenue
Christopher
10/31/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Christopher High School, 1 Bearcat Drive West Frankfort
10/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Frankfort Community High School, 601 East Main Street
Zeigler
10/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Zeigler Royalton High School, 4989 State Highway 148 North Carbondale
10/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southern Illinois University Homecoming Student Center, Southern Illinois University, Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive
10/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., SIU Credit Union, 395 Giant City Road
10/25/2019: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hindu Temple and Cultural Society of Southern Illinois, 1209 East Walnut St
10/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Center for Medical Arts, 2601 West Main
Elkville
10/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Elverado HS-Elkville, 514 South 6th Street
Murphysboro
10/18/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., CCC Life Center, 805 North 16th Street
Mount Vernon
10/26/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Family Video, 2629 Broadway
10/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
Texico
10/24/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road
Pinckneyville
10/24/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Pinckneyville High School, 600 East Water
Anna
10/30/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, 608 South Main Street
Dongola
10/18/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dongola Unit School District # 66, 1000 High Street
Wolf Lake
10/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shawnee High School, 3365 State Route 3 North
Carterville
10/17/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Road
Herrin
10/30/2019: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Herrin Church of Christ, 3101 South Park Avenue
Marion
10/31/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marion Ford, 1910 West Coolidge Avenue
——————-
MO
Broseley
10/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Twin Rivers High School, 9261 Highway 51
Poplar Bluff
10/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Black River Medical Center, 217 Physicians Park Drive
10/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 5th and North Main
Cape Girardeau
10/16/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/17/2019: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Southeast Health, 1701 Lacey Street
10/17/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southeast Health, 1701 Lacey Street
10/18/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/21/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/22/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/23/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Notre Dame High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive
10/23/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/25/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/28/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School – Cape, 55 North Pacific
10/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Park Mall Room 225, 3049 William Street
10/29/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/29/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers
10/30/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
10/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St Francis Drive
10/31/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri State University – Clerical & Technical Staff Dempster Hall Atrium, One University Plaza
Ironton
10/29/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, 1500 North Highway 21 Viburnum
10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Viburnum High School, Highway 49
Gideon
10/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gideon School District, 400 North Main Street Risco
10/23/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Risco High School, 101 Locust Street
Caruthersville
10/21/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Caruthersville Elementary School, Caruthersville Elementary School, 900 Washington Avenue
Cooter
10/17/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cooter High School, 1867 State Highway E Steele
10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Pemiscot County High School, 611 Beasley Road
Perryville
10/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Southeast Missouri State University, 108 South Progress Drive
Doniphan
10/22/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut
Sikeston
10/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Missouri Delta Medical Center, 1008 North Main
10/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., B97.9, 101 Industrial Drive
Dexter
10/24/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Stoddard County Ambulance District, 501 West Business Highway 60
10/29/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 501 South Walnut
Piedmont
10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clearwater High School – Middle School, Highway 34 East