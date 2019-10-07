MO Attorney General Secures First Federal Indictment in Kansas City through the Safer Streets Initiative

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has secured the first federal indictment in the Kansas City area through the Safer Streets Initiative. On October 2 a federal grand jury indicted Nathan W. Jarrett with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. The indictment alleges that on July 14 Independence Police Officers located two firearms in Jarrett’s possession. Jarrett had previously been convicted of one or more crimes punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year.

