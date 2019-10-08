Attorney General Schmitt, U.S. Attorney Jensen to Host Press Conference to Give Update on Progress of Safer Streets Initiative

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Jeff Jensen will host a press conference on this morning to give an update on the Safer Streets Initiative and discuss their efforts to fight violent crime in St. Louis. Attorney General Schmitt and U.S. Attorney Jensen will break down charges filed and answer questions about the initiative. The press conference will start at 10:30 a.m. and will be at the Old Post Office on Olive Street in St. Louis.

