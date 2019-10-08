FBI: Inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history

The FBI says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders. Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far. The FBI is also looking for information about potential victims linked to Illinois, Missouri, and Kentucky. On its website, it has video confessions from Little along with information about unmatched confessions which are victims they have not yet identified.

