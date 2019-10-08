Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to meet Oct. 17

The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group will hold a public meeting beginning at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ facility in Jefferson City. The Missouri departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture will convene the meeting. On July 18, Governor Parson established the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group by issuing Executive Order 19-14. The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group’s purpose is to provide input through a report to the governor’s office on the state’s short-, medium- and long-term flood recovery priorities and feedback on the state’s current levee system, along with suggested changes to benefit our state and you. In addition to addressing short-term repairs to levees, the working group will explore options to improve the conveyance of floodwater through our major rivers. You are invited to submit comments at the meeting. The executive order directs the working group to submit an initial report to Governor Parson with findings and suggestions by Dec. 31, 2019, with a final report due May 31, 2020.

