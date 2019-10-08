Man faces charges for allegedly striking three year old with gun

A 22-year-old accused of hitting a three year old with a pistol has been arrested by the Poplar Bluff Police Department. Officers say witnesses told them Jordan Holloway hit a three year old and a 23-year-old with a handgun. A dark colored sedan pulled up in front of the residence, Holloway got out and assaulted the male and child. Police say the victim believes this assault occurred in response to an earlier physical altercation. Holloway was arrested and placed in the Butler County Jail on suspicion of several charges: 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

