Missouri Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Supports Gas Tax Increase

The Missouri Senate Transportation Committee chairman supports a gasoline tax increase, saying that our roads and bridges must be funded adequately. Poplar Bluff Republican Doug Libla says we’ve funded roads and bridges for 95 years in Missouri with a gas tax.

Missouri’s 17-cent per gallon gas tax has stayed the same since 1996. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe notes Missouri has the seventh-largest infrastructure system, but ranks 49th in funding.