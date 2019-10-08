Scott County deputy crashes, driving wrong way on I-55

A Scott County deputy, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55, was injured early Sunday in a crash while driving his patrol car. It was the second wrong-way crash involving a deputy from the sheriff’s department in just over a year. 34-year-old Deputy Jason Vishe, of Sikeston, was driving southbound in the northbound lane of the interstate at the time of the crash in New Madrid County. Vishe’s patrol car hit a northbound tractor trailer driven by 40-year-old Kristhian Marlon, of Orlando, FL. Marlon was not injured in the crash, but Vishe is still hospitalized for minor injuries. He was tested to see whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the traffic crash. The patrol is still investigating the crash. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

