Fired police dispatcher sues former Miner police chief and the city

A fired Miner police dispatcher has filed a federal lawsuit against the former police chief and the city, alleging sex and age discrimination and wrongful termination. The termination of 41-year-old Laura Adams of Benton was a factor in the impeachment and ouster of then police chief Christopher Griggs in March. Adams was a part-time dispatcher for the small Scott County city from May 15 to Oct. 4, 2018. She was fired three times by Griggs, but reinstated by the city’s board of aldermen. On the fourth occasion, the aldermen did not reinstate her. The lawsuit, filed in federal court last month, accuses Griggs of being “a misogynist.” The suit says Griggs “despised and demeaned women in general and plaintiff in particular.” Adams accused the city of wrongful termination for “failing to undo and overrule” Griggs’ final firing of her. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

