Major Initiative to Reduce Rural Traffic Fatalities

The US Transportation Secretary says rural America has a disproportionately high rate of fatalities, and she’s announced a measure aimed at ending that. Secretary Elaine Chao traveled to St. Louis yesterday to announce ROUTES, the Rural Opportunities to Use Transportation for Economic Success Initiative.

Secretary Chao tells the audience that rural America accounts for 46% of the nation’s traffic fatalities, while only 20% of Americans live in rural communities. She plans to sign an order this week to start the initiative.