Schmidt -Safe Street arrests in STL

A specially-formed joint team of state and federal prosecutors announced another wave of charges in the St. Louis area. In the Safer Streets Initiative, state Assistant Attorneys General are deputized as part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, so that they can use harsher sentencing guidelines. Yesterday Missouri Attorney General Schmidt listed more than 100 charges made since late June.

During 2019, the Violent Crime and Project Safe Neighborhoods units of the United States Attorney’s Office obtained indictments in over 530 defendants into violent crimes, to date.