Because of your generous participation in the most delicious 5K ever we raised $600 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

THANK YOU to our sponsors – the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Missouri Running Co. and our official doughnut sponsor, Krispy Kreme in Cape!

We’d like to make a special recognition to Lt. Brad Smith of the Cape PD and Patrick Watson with Missouri Running Co. for directing the run.