Attorney General Schmitt, Kansas City Police Chief Smith to Meet to Discuss Efforts to Fight Violent Crime

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith, and State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer will meet today at the Kansas City Police headquarters to discuss efforts to combat violent crime and how state and local agencies can work together to keep you safe. Attorney General Schmitt recently touted the impressive progress of his Safer Streets Initiative in St. Louis, and plans to discuss the initiative’s successes and future in Kansas City, as well as the importance of a carjacking statute in Missouri. Attorney General Schmitt, in conjunction with U.S. Attorney for the Western District Tim Garrison, expanded the Safer Streets Initiative to include Kansas City and Springfield in February.

