Cape County man dies from burns suffered in weekend fire

A 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man died Saturday from third-degree burns suffered in a fire that destroyed his mobile home. Jerry Pasley died late that night at St. John’s Mercy Hospital. Fire chief Randy Lueder of the East County Fire Protection district said the fire was reported early Saturday afternoon. Pasley was found in a ditch outside his home off Route V in the Oriole area. The fire started in the dining room-living room area, but the cause is unknown. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

