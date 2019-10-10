Cape Girardeau Considers Raising the Age on Tobacco

There’s an effort in Cape Girardeau to ban tobacco sales to anyone under the age of 21. An organization called the “Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation” has presented an initiative to the City Council, which is considering it. Group spokesman Eli Bohnert says that it’s about saving lives.

The manager at Cape’s Smokers’ Outlet says that most of their business comes from people older than 21. The city is consulting with other communities who’ve passed similar ordinances, to see how it has worked.