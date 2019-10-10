Oregon County couple pled guilty to possession of stolen firearms

An Oregon County couple has pled guilty to possession of stolen firearms. Beginning in January, several people with homes and cabins in Ripley County reported that their homes were burglarized and that personal property was taken. That stolen property included nine firearms from four different residences. Two other homeowners contacted the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and reported that their security cameras had recorded a photo of a vehicle associated with the burglaries that turned out to be used by 32-year-old Kyle King and 35-year-old Sandy Edwards. Officers located King and Edwards on February 2. They admitted that they assisted each other in burglarizing the cabins and homes and stealing firearms. They were able to return seven firearms to the officers. King and Edwards are set for sentencing on January 16, 2020. They each face a maximum punishment of ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Like this: Like Loading...