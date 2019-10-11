Friday, October 11th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An elderly Florida kook who used a water pistol filled with his own urine to squirt a female neighbor in the face has been convicted of battery, but will only serve a month in jail for the vile attack.

71-year-old Joel Benjamin entered a no contest plea to the misdemeanor charge during an appearance last Thursday in Circuit Court. He was sentenced to thirty days in jail and a one-year probation term that will commence upon his release from the Pinellas County lockup.

Benjamin was also fined about $1,000 and ordered to have no contact with the 50-year-old victim, who was attacked in mid-April while walking her dog one evening outside the Gulfport housing complex where both she and Benjamin reside.

As detailed in a criminal complaint, Benjamin approached the woman and “pulled out a water gun that contained his own urine” and squirted her “several times.” During police questioning, Benjamin showed no remorse, saying that he would “do it again.”