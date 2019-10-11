Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Show Me Center on April 17-19, 2020 for four epic performances. Families and fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience. The family entertainment tour is back with the same affordable prices for the whole family. Just like last year, kid tickets are just $11 with adult tickets pricing at $28 and $33. Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25th at 10am.

