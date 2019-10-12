Trading Post – October 12

‘92 Chevy S-10 Blazer – $1,100 – ph #: 573-382-1711

Christmas figurines – 80 pieces – $150 for all – ph #: 243-3894

Treadmill – $75 – ph #: 335-2286

Huffy scooter – $50 – ph #: 573-270-9582

Anti-freeze – $2 per gallon

Mountain bike – $1,600

Black & Decker electric mower – $75 – ph #: 573-275-4415

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Used carpenting – ph #: 450-9172

Mother-of-the-bride dress – $75 – ph #: 573-450-4166

Shop lights – $5 each – ph #: 837-9005

26 ft. camper trailer

Honda Rebel motorcycle – $1,000

Generators – ph #: 421-5385

Buying:  wheelchair – ph #: 667-5345

Looking for handiman for water problem – ph #: 573-450-2720

Tama Superstar drum kit – $1,200

Various drum equipment

Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents each

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

‘65 Chevy Rambler convertable – ph #: 618-927-5612

Registered Alaskan Malamute female pups – ph #: 573-270-0490

Buying:  storm windows

Buying:  inside door – ph #: 334-3604

Yard Sale – 1705 Bel-Air Drive – Cape

Hoover vacuum sweeper – $20

Antique coffee table – $30

Various bulletin boards – ph #: 314-243-6197

Craftsman push mower – $65

Poulan riding mower – $325

Pressure washer – $85 – ph #: 334-1757

Acoustic guitar – $250 – ph #: 573-282-2268

King wood stove – $100 – ph #: 618-521-4515

