Hundreds apply for Missouri’s new ‘Fast Track’ grant program

About 400 Missourians have applied for the state’s new Fast Track financial aid program. Fast Track is designed to fill Missouri’s greatest workforce needs by covering the full cost of schooling for adults 25 or older pursuing a certificate, credential or bachelors in a high demand field. The grants are being distributed beginning this month. Missouri Higher Education and Workforce Development Director Zora Mulligan says funds are still available for people to apply.

The program’s budget this year is $5 million. Some of the industries the program centers around are teaching, skilled trades, allied health and STEM related jobs.