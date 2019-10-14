Ribbon Cutting for Saint Francis Health Center – Poplar Bluff set for Oct. 29

Saint Francis Healthcare System and the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the opening of Saint Francis Health Center – Poplar Bluff with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, October 29. The ribbon cutting will take place at 2 pm. The Immediate Convenient Care offers extended walk-in hours as well as laboratory and a full-compliment of radiology services, including diagnostic CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, mammography and ultrasound. Saint Francis Health Center – Poplar Bluff is open seven days a week, 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 pm on Sunday.

