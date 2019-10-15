Child care groups in Missouri meet with Trump officials – in “unique” roundtable

When members of the Trump administration came to Kansas City last week, they asked about 100 people to talk about the childcare needs in states. Executive director of Kids Win Missouri Brian Schmidt participated in the discussions. Kids Win is non-partisan, non-profit and represents about 100 groups in Missouri. They were invited along with groups from four states—to let the US Secretary of Health and Human Services and Ivanka Trump hear how these states are using the money. Schmidt says Missouri got a big increase of funding over two years to help low-income working families get child care.

The Kansas City meeting included child advocate groups from Missouri and neighboring states Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.