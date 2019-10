A Paducah man has be charged with raping a teen while she was sleeping. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of sexual assault at a Reidland home on Sunday. They learned that a 14-year-old girl had been left in the care of 55-year-old Raymond Cannon overnight. Cannon had sexually assaulted her while she was trying to sleep. Cannon was taken to McCracken County Jail on second degree rape and sodomy charges.

Like this: Like Loading...