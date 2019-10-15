Tuesday, October 15th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a court complaint, an underage collegian who was caught drinking booze in an Iowa bar is facing a phony ID charge after cops reported spotting a “fake Hawaii ID with the name ‘McLovin,’” in his wallet.

During a 12:30 a.m. check at the Airliner Bar in Iowa City, cops questioned Daniel Burleson “while he had an alcoholic drink in his hand.” 20-year-old Burleson admitted that he was enjoying “a mixed drink containing vodka.”

After the University of Iowa business student was escorted from the premises, he gave police his ID, which showed that he was under 21. When cops then asked Burleson for his fake ID, he denied having one.

Burleson then took out his wallet and began shuffling through it, the complaint states. That was when “police could see the defendant’s fake Hawaii ID with the name ‘McLovin’” and a June 1981 date of birth. Burleson–who reportedly smelled of booze and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes–was charged with possession of a fake ID and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.