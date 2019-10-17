Attorney General Schmitt Files Lawsuit against Dallas County Dog Breeder for Violations of Animal Care

The Missouri Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against a Dallas County dog breeder for violation of the Animal Facilities Act. Cory Mincey and Puppy Love Kennel had multiple continued infractions and sustained substandard conditions. Inspections by the Missouri Department of Agriculture beginning in October of 2018 showed recurring violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act, including buildup of feces in enclosures, loose or bloody stool found in enclosures, algae or debris filled water, inadequate veterinary care, dogs observed with thin body condition, unidentified dogs, and more. The Missouri Department of Agriculture issued multiple warning letters. After being denied access multiple times to verify conditions, the case was referred to the Attorney General’s office on October 10th.

Like this: Like Loading...