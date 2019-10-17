Church effort raises $61K to erase more than $6M in medical debt

A Cape Girardeau church had a goal of raising $24,000 last weekend to help eliminate about $2.4 million worth of medical bills for more than 2,200 families in an 11-county area. But response to the church’s fundraising appeal was so overwhelming, church officials now plan to expand their medical debt relief efforts to more than twice as many counties and several thousand more people in parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky. RIP Medical Debt, headquartered in New York, is in the business of purchasing delinquent medical debt from collection agencies, often for pennies on the dollar, and “selling” that debt to churches and other charitable organizations. Families and individuals are selected for program inclusion by RIP Medical Debt based on their income, debt and assets. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...