Council could seek 7-year sales tax extension to pay for road projects

The Southeast Missourian reports that you may be asked next year to extend Cape Girardeau’s transportation sales tax for another seven years rather than the traditional five years. The city’s transportation sales tax was approved by voters in 1995 and has been extended every five years since then to pay for specified projects. Mayor Bob Fox says that extending the tax for seven years would raise about $35 million for transportation projects compared to $25 million for a five-year period. The city council is looking at placing a tax-extension measure on the April ballot to fund various transportation projects, including street repairs and reconstruction. If voters extend the transportation tax next year, the city will have $3.1 million annually to spend on street repairs for the next several years.

