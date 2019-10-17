Grand Marshals and Distinguished Alumnus at PHS Homecoming

The 2019 Perryville High School Homecoming Parade Grand Marshals are members of the PHS Pep Squad from the Class of 1948, who have been showing up and cheering on the Pirates for more than 70 years. They are Velda Price, Shirley Cracraft, Jacqueline Ludwig, Helenmarie Koenig, Barbara Rubach, Caroline Littge, Dorothy Clausen and Dellora Wibbenmeyer. The grand marshals will ride at the head of the parade on Saturday to celebrate the 64th annual Perryville High School Homecoming. A PHS 1959 graduate who played professional football, then came home to build his business and family will be honored this Saturday as the 2019 Perryville High School Distinguished Alumnus. David Steinbecker, Sr. will be presented the Distinguished Alumnus Award during the Alumni Reception during Homecoming. The reception is open to the community and is held after the Homecoming parade. A brief ceremony will be held at 11 am in the Old Senior High School.

Like this: Like Loading...