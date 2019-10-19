Trading Post – October 19

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Tama Superstar drum kit – $1,200

Various drum equipment

Road case –  ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Buying:  storm windows

Buying:  inside door – ph #: 334-3604

————-

Hoover vacuum sweeper – $20

Antique coffee table – $30

Various bulletin boards – ph #: 314-243-6197

————-

Area run – 12×12 – $250 – ph #:  573-579-1549

————-

Garage Sale – 72 N. Lake Drive – Cape

————-

Pedal tractor – $400 – ph #: 573-380-3180

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents each

Rough cut lumber

Pasture land for rent – Cape/Dutchtown – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

14 ft. Alumacraft jon boat – w/trolling motor – $850 

Buying: 18 in. spare for Ford truck – 6 lugs – ph #: 318-8217

————-

Media cabinet – 6 ft tall – $50

Area run – $100 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

Full-size Campbell mattress & box-springs – $150

Total gym exercise machine – $450 – ph #: 573-979-7754

————-

Interior painting service – ph #: 275-6895

————-

10 ft. jon boat – $450

Boat trailer – $150 – ph #: 450-1862

————-

John Deere lawn tractor – $1,000 – ph #: 573-587-1341

————-

Registered female Alaska Malamute pups – $200 each – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

Pug puppies – ph : 573-576-5616

————-

‘01 Ford F-250 pickup – ph #: 573-208-3271

————-

Leather reclining couch – $300 – ph #:  573-450-6055

————-

China cabinet – ph #: 513-5505

————-

Alvarez acoustic guitar – w/case – $245 – ph #: 573-282-2268  

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: