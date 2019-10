The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in Mountain View on October 11th. 15-year-old Destiney Layman walked away from a school bus stop after school that Friday. She was adopted several years ago and was believed to be attempting to locate her biological family in the areas of Poplar Bluff or Paragould, AR. Layman was found safe on Friday, October 18th.

Like this: Like Loading...