Fatal Car Accident in Cape Girardeau

There was a fatal car accident Friday evening in Cape Girardeau County. 46-year-old Charles Jackson of Bloomfield was driving a freight-liner on Highway 25 northbound, 1.5 miles south of Gordonville, when he crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Jackson and his passenger, 41-year-old Kristine Jackson of Bloomfield, had minor to moderate injuries that were treated at St. Francis Medical Center. In the car, 19-year-old Amber Heubi and a baby of Jackson had moderate to serious injuries and were airlifted to hospitals in St. Louis. The driver of the car, 19-year-old Christopher Fuller, was airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis where he was pronounced dead.

