There was a fatal crash Saturday night in St. Francois County. 23-year-old Bradley Judge of Park Hills was travelling on 6872 VO-Tech Road when he didn’t slow down enough for a right curve. The truck ran off the right side of the road, hitting multiple posts and a sign before overturning. Judge had moderate injuries. His passenger, 21-year-old Ian Rasnic of Bonne Terre, wasn’t wearing a seat-belt during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...