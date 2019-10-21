Monday, October 21st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Dance-provocateur Chubby Checker might’ve never penned the lyrics to his 1960 hit, “The Twist,” if he knew, nearly sixty years later, a maniacal British soldier would punitively apply the words to the weary nipples of chest-clenching subordinates.

British Army Lance Sergeant Liam Cruise-Taylor has been jailed for a six-month period after admitting to a series of allegations of punching, elbowing, and twisting the nipples of the soldiers under his charge.

Abuse by the 32-year-old reportedly occurred during parts of 2016 and 2017, when he was responsible for training new members of the Irish Guards Recruits, whose mission it is to protect the royal family.

Once they arrived for training at Catterick Infantry Centre, his men found protecting themselves from their superior’s pattern of abusive behavior was difficult enough. A total of seven victims accused Cruise-Taylor of ill treatment “in the form of physical violence used against them throughout their training,” the judge said at the sentencing.