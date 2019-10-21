Sikeston man found not guilty of murder

A Sikeston man was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Orlando “T.J.” Sheron Jr. was acquitted by a Cape Girardeau County jury for the April 2016 shooting death of Jay Harris. Sheron, and Jeterrence Harris, who plead guilty in 2016 to unlawful use of a weapon, were each charged in the killing of Jay Harris and the shooting of a second victim. Initial reports from the Sikeston DPS say the shooting occurred on April 17, 2016, on Washington Street, adjacent to Robert Rowe Park. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jay Harris with a bullet wound to his abdomen and a second victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Harris was pronounced dead later that night while the other victim was treated and later released. The shooting was allegedly the result of an ongoing dispute between Jeterrence Harris and Sheron and Jay Harris. Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen said the jurors deliberated approximately an hour and a half before handing down the not guilty verdict.

