DNR issues construction permit for solid waste processing facility in St. Louis

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a construction permit to STL Land Development, LLC to construct a solid waste processing facility in St. Louis. The facility will produce alternative solid recoverable fuel that is derived from post-recycled municipal solid waste. When the facility is fully functioning, it will be able to process as much as 2,250 tons per day of municipal solid waste diverted from local landfills. The department reviews all applications submitted by cities, counties and private owners to ensure that solid waste processing facilities are properly designed and constructed. Other technical factors that protect Missouri’s environment also are examined.

