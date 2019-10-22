Gov. Parson touts workforce development, taxing internet sales during Cape visit

Governor Mike Parson touted workforce development during a visit yesterday to the Buzzi Unicem USA Inc. cement plant in Cape Girardeau, telling reporters “not everyone needs a college degree to be successful.” He also said his office will push for legislation next year to look at fairly taxing internet sales. Parson pushed his pro-business message during a tour of the cement plant and earlier at a Hawthorn Foundation gathering at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. The foundation is involved in various efforts to promote business and industry in the state. Parson said that it’s important to develop the workforce of tomorrow and educate students about what jobs are needed. You can read more about his visit in the Southeast Missourian.

