Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Investigators say a California man who allegedly broke into someone’s home – while dressed in only women’s underwear – before fleeing the scene has been taken into custody.

37-year-old Shane McGuire was arrested after the bizarre ordeal in El Dorado Hills. A family woke up in the middle of the night to find McGuire dressed in lingerie. The homeowner, Matthew Eschrich, told investigators he called out to the man before hearing “an exterior door open and slam close.”

Around the same time, someone spotted “a man run out of the open garage, wearing only underwear.” Eschrich said he ran upstairs and called 9-1-1 and, around the same time, got a call from his sister, who was perplexed.

Authorities identified the scantily clad man as McGuire. He was taken into custody Saturday morning on several charges, including burglary, indecent exposure, and trespassing.