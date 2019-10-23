Body found at Union County campsite

A man’s body was found in the Pine Hills area of Union County, IL yesterday evening. Deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Department said the body was found at around 5:00 p.m. at a campsite. The name of the person is being withheld pending notification of the family. Earlier yesterday, The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) was searching near Inspiration Point in the Shawnee National Forest for a hiker that had been missing since Sunday. Detective Bart Hileman says authorities believe the body is that of the missing hiker, but they cannot yet confirm it. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...