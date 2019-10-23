Carter County Officials Hosting Gigging Tournament

Carter County officials are hosting a gigging tournament this weekend. The event will be held at the Van Buren Riverfront Park on Saturday, and will feature a live auction, live music, fish fry, and barbecue. There will also be boats to rent for fishing. Boats are $50 per 4 people, and $10 per additional person, for 1 hour. There will also be prizes for the most combined weight on 4 fish, and largest fish overall. For more information and to register, call 870-275-5053 or go to the Carter County Sheriff Facebook page.

