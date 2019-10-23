Missouri Legislature black caucus to visit with Honorable Young Men Club

Local youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club will host members of the Missouri state legislature this Friday in part to see how the successes of the program might be replicated elsewhere. Seven members of the state legislature’s black caucus were slated to tour Cape Girardeau Central High School, Central Junior High School and Central Middle School to learn more about how the mentorship program has positively impacted grades, graduation rates and attendance for at-risk students. The legislators’ visit was proposed by former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, a Cape Girardeau native, after Kinder learned about the efficacy of the HYMC, which was founded in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

