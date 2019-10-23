Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man spotted riding a Segway in the wrong direction on a Florida road is facing a drunk driving charge, according to cops who report that the suspect admitted drinking nearly two bottles of wine before piloting the self-balancing vehicle.

48-year-old Andy Sigears was busted Wednesday after a cop saw him “going head on” into cars on a road in Davenport, a city about 35 miles south of Orlando. Sigears, who lives in Davenport, “made multiple spontaneous statements” about being drunk and being an alcoholic.

Cops say Sigears smelled of booze and showed other signs of intoxication during field sobriety exercises. Subsequent tests showed Sigears’s breath alcohol level to be around three times the legal limit.

Sigears, who is listed as retired in court records, was charged with DUI. Florida criminal statutes classify the Segway as a motor vehicle since it is “operated on the roads of this state, used to transport persons or property, and propelled by power other than muscular power.”