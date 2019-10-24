SE Missouri Walmart’s Hosting Local Police Departments for DEA Drug Take Back

Walmart is joining local law enforcement in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Through these events, you will be able to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores. 6 Walmart stores in the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois areas are participating on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can visit Walmart in Fredericktown and Poplar Bluff in Missouri or Anna, Carbondale, Marion, and Sparta in Illinois to depose of your prescription drugs. To find other locations, you can visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/.

