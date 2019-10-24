U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces Further Decreases in Roadway Fatalities

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released highway crash fatality data for 2018, showing a 2.4% decline in overall fatalities, the second consecutive year of reduced crash deaths. Under this Administration and Secretary Chao’s leadership, the department has focused on safety as its top priority. The data shows that highway fatalities decreased in 2018 with 913 fewer deaths. The fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled also decreased by 3.4 percent, the lowest death rate since 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...