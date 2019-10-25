Attorney General Schmitt Reminds Missourians of Drug Take Back Day

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is reminding you of National Drug Take Back Day, which will be tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations across the state. Attorney General staff will be on hand to help at locations in Kansas City and St. Louis. The 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health says 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. National Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide program operated by the Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement agencies to collect as many unused prescription drugs as possible. At the last Drug Take Back Day in April, 6,258 sites across the country collected 937,443 pounds of unused prescription drugs. Visit the DEA’s website to find the location nearest you: https://takebackday.dea.gov.

