Department of Natural Resources awards nearly $24 million to Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded nearly $24 million in financial assistance to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to construct an additional sewer line to relieve overloading of the existing sewer and eliminate five constructed sanitary sewer overflow sites. The project is estimated to cost a total of $62.5 million and is expected to be completed by spring 2024. The improvement project will encompass 2.6 miles of relief trunk sewer and approximately 0.6 miles of ancillary sewers. The project is expected to reduce sanitary sewer overflows by increasing capacity to handle peak flow events, and it will extend the life and efficiency of the wastewater system so it can continue to serve the district well into the future.

