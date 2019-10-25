Former Deputy Jailer Charged with Smuggling Items

Five people have been charged in an investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the McCracken County Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office says deputies were contacted about a deputy jailer who had been smuggling contraband inside the jail to inmates. 23-year-old Raheem Tenner had been smuggling tobacco, marijuana, prescription pills, cell phones, and other items inside the jail to inmates over the past month in exchange for money from others outside the jail. Tenner was charged with official misconduct, trafficking in marijuana, and promoting contraband, and fired from the jail. 19-year-old Savannah Sutton and 27-year-old Ricosha Young were arrested for charges related to smuggling items into the jail. 44-year-old Shawn Sutton and 21-year-old Epionn Lee-McCampbell, who are inmates at the jail, were charged with promoting contraband.

