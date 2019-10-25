Juvenile taken into custody following investigation of threat

A Sikeston R-6 student was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly making a threat to another student and forcing a school into a brief lock-down. Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Dr. Tony Robinson said the district received information regarding a threat early Thursday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Sikeston Junior High School was placed on the lock-out, meaning no one could enter or exit the building. Once DPS was able to confirm there was no longer a threat, the building was taken off the lock-out around 9:30 a.m. Lt. Jon Broom said there were no other threats to any of the other schools or students, and this incident seems to be isolated to the Junior High only.

