Attorney General, Better Family Life Help Tear down Abandoned Buildings in St. Louis Saturday Morning

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and members of his staff volunteered to help tear down abandoned buildings in St. Louis City on Saturday morning as a part of Better Family Life’s “Clean Sweep 2019.” The effort seeks to clear out multiple abandoned and derelict buildings spanning a few blocks in St. Louis City. Abandoned buildings are often hotbeds for violent crime, prostitution, drug activity, and more. Better Family Life’s “Clean Sweep,” spearheaded by James Clark, is an effort that works with contractors and volunteers to identify abandoned buildings in different parts of St. Louis City that can and should be torn down. Better Family Life is a community engagement organization that provides diversion and de-escalation programs and works to tear down abandoned buildings. There was a ceremony at 8 a.m. and the demolition took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

